Independence Day: APC Women Leader Felicitates With Buhari, Nigerians

National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Stella Okotete, has felicitated with Nigerians and President Muhammadu Bihari on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary.

In a statement Thursday, she described Nigerians as God’s own people, waxing stronger and overcoming all challenges ranging from insecurity and lately the pandemic.

She alluded to the transformational strides of the present administration and its obvious deliveries in poverty eradication, the security of lives and property, infrastructure development and the total well being of the citizenry.

The statement read: “Today marks the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule.Not many country can successfully celebrate such an epoch-making event at a time when the world is being traumatized by the Coronavirus Pandemic. But here we are as God’s own people, still waxing strong and overcomingall challenges !

“It shows that God Almighty is with the people of Nigeria. Even our founding fathers would be happy that despite the vicissitudes of life and external forces trying to break us up, we have remain one indissoluble entity.

“I wish to use this opportunity to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for transforming the country from where it was.

“You may recall that before we came on board the system was in tatters; Boko Haram insurgents were shelling bombs and grenades with reckless abandon. The economy was in coma as most state governments were unable to pay salaries. Corruption was made legal while abuse of power was the order of the day.

“I know that we are not where we ought to be. However, we are not where we used to be given the hard working disposition of our dear president.

“On my part as the national women representative of the ruling APC, I will always advance the cause of women and children to ensure that the benefits of this government and schemes initiated by our party gets to all Nigerian women.

“As we celebrate 60years today, We must all pray for the peace, growth & prosperity of our dear country Nigeria because Nigeria is our country and the country is us”