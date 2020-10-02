At 60, Our Best is Yet to Come, Says Onyeama

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has said that at 60 years, the nation’s best is yet to come even as he urged Nigerians to continue to ‘stick together’ in moving the country forward.

Onyeama, who spoke on Thursday night during the THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, remaining resilience so as to overcome challenges as a country.

He observed that Nigerians as a people have a lot going for them which “we should be thankful’, adding that contrary to some opinions Nigerians have a lot to celebrate at 60.

According to him Nigeria, apart from being the largest country in Africa, also boast of being the largest economy in the continent.

Onyeama while noting that “our diversity is a

blessing and an asset”, added that the country was further blessed with talented people in every facet of life.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that the best is yet to come, we haven’t seen the best of us yet and the world has not seen the best of us yet.

“So I urged us to keep the faith, to work together and together we would show the world what wonderful things we have and what wonderful people we are”, he said.

The Foreign Affairs minister however advised Nigerians not to allow anything or anyone or any narrative to divide them, saying they should keep together, trust each other and have confidence in each other so that, “we will deliver a win win for all including our children, our grand children and generations yet unborn”.

Taking a retrospect into the past, he urged Nigerians to use the anniversary celebration to lay a solid foundation for future generations, adding that all hands must be on the deck to ensure that Nigeria as a project endures for thousand of years.

“Like I said, if we march together hand in hand we shall overcome all challenges facing us as a nation”, he added.