Wigwe: With Unity, Nigeria Will Overcome Challenges

Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe, has urged Nigerians to reflect on what is possible if they unite to confront the nation’s challenges.

Wigwe, who spoke on Thursday evening during the THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, said Access Bank was committed to working with players in all sectors of the economy to help move the country forward.

The 6-hour global virtual commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary from 5pm GMT to 11pm GMT is featuring leading performers, fashion from top designers and speeches from icons, statesmen and global leaders.