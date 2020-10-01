Verve Rewards 600 Customers in Promo

Payment technology and card brand, Verve International, has rewarded 600 customers so far after the third weekly draws in the ongoing Verve ‘Good Life’ Promo.

Verve rewarded the lucky cardholders at prize presentation ceremonies held in various locations across the country recently.

Among the 300 cardholders that emerged winners of the N10,000 cash prize in the weekly raffle draws, were: AdelekeMoshood, a student from Oyo State; Adeogun Shakiru, an automobile specialist and RashidatAbolaji, a businesswoman, both from Lagos State.

Another set of 300 Verve cardholders emerged winners of airtime worth N5,000, bringing the total amount won so far to N4.5 million.

Speaking during the draws, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, expressed her delight about the number of cardholders that have been rewarded lately.

Eromosele reiterated Verve’s resolve to continue to provide secure, convenient and reliable payment solutions for its cardholders. She said: “Since our cardholders are of priority to us at Verve, beyond providing them brilliant payment solutions, we are rewarding them for their loyalty with the expectation that the reward helps them achieve the good life, whatever the good life means to them.”

Verve recently launched a nationwide promo tagged The Verve ‘Good Life’ Promo, which kicked off on September 1, 2020 and will run till November 29, 2020. The promo seeks to enable Verve’s loyal cardholders to live the good life, whatever the ‘good life’ means to them.

The promo is targeted at rewarding over 2,500 Verve cardholders nationwide, with over N27 million in cash and airtime, during the course of 12 weeks duration of the promo.

The prizes have been categorised into four segments, with their respective qualification requirements as follows: Weekly Prize category 1 – N10,000 cash for 100 winners weekly, requires at least three transactions weekly.

Weekly Prize category 2 – N5,000 for 100 airtime every week, requires at least three transactions weekly.

Monthly Prize category – N50,000 cash for 50 winners every month, requires at least 12 times transactions monthly

Grand Prize category – N1,000,000 cash for winners winners, requires at least 36 transactions from now till the end of the promo.