Samsung Launches New Products

By Nosa Alekhuogie

Samsung has launched its latest innovative QLED and Crystal UHD Television Series in Lagos, along with Wind Free Air Conditioners, Side-by-Side Refrigerators and Drum Washing Machines.

The Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Caden Chiyeon Yu, explained that the QLED would use exceptional and revolutionary technology, which offers an unparalleled visual and auditory adventure from the comfort of your living room. The QLED series is available in 4K or 8K and from 58 inches to 98 inches, and was designed with options to fit any space and budget.

For the Crystal UHD Television, Yu said: “With cutting-edge Crystal Display, the new Crystal UHD TV will bring high-resolution content to life in a whole new way, delivering a viewing experience like never before in a mainstream UHD TV. It also comes with a two-year warranty as well as premium installation service which is completely free at any location when a premium product is being bought.”

Also showcased at the launch were the new Windfree Air Conditioner, Drum Washing Machines and Side-by-Side refrigerators.

The Windfree Air Conditioner is designed specially with the latest technology to provide coolness in quick time while ensuring that users don’t experience any chills throughout its use.

It also has an in-built digital inverter which reduces energy consumption by seventy-three percent.

“The newly introduced drum washing machine of 2020 from Samsung is very efficient and is built with eco bubble technology which allows it to provide cleaning of very dirty garments or clothes without the use of water,” Yu said, adding that the new side-by-side refrigerator is built with Spacemax technology which has enabled Samsung to offer more spacious interior without increasing the external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency.

Head, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Nigeria, Mrs. Oluwaremilekun Adesola-Ogunsan, said: “Samsung understands the economic difficulties currently being experienced in the country and has consistently produced pocket friendly premium consumer products. We are very consistent in our approach as we understand that our customers like the good things of life and we have provided that without compromising our standards. So I can say boldly that there is a Samsung for everybody regardless of your income stream.”

“In 2019, the Samsung consumer range of products received universal praise for its innovative quality and design and numerous pioneering features. This year Samsung has added even more beneficial features which its customers will appreciate in great deal,” she added.