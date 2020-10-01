Purple Launches e-Commerce Platform

The Purple Group has concluded arrangements to launch purple.shop, an e-commerce site.

purple.shop is a full-service e-commerce platform that leverages Group’s retail base online and helps the stores and businesses in its centres reach more customers through online channels.

It provides more than just retail, but also marketing elements and real-time analytics to enable growth for businesses. It is the first of its kind extension of a physical mall to a digital platform.

Purple.shop will be launched alongside purpletv, an online media content channel dedicated to promoting all Purple’s brands and partners (clients).

Contents generated and featured on the platform will be a combination of lifestyle, news and entertainment to suit the nature of businesses present in the centres and the interests of target audience across all Purple products.

Purple Group said it would premiere the purple commercial and have performing acts such as Joeboy and other A-list artists. There will also be free tickets to shop online at a discounted price exclusive to the first 1000 people to sign up.

Formerly known as Purple Capital Partners, Purple Group, which recently won ‘BusinessDay Property Development Company of the Year 2020’ award, is an ecosystem of brands focused on creating best-in-class lifestyle experiences for our consumers through our principal investments in superior mixed-use facilities and services.

The group’s lifestyle services spans through real estate, retail, e-commerce, media and advertising, entertainment and family fun, financial services amongst others; all focused on driving our mission to create lifestyle experiences for our consumers with convenience, affordability and finesse. Its lifestyle portfolio of developments include purplemaryland, purplelekki, purplenano.