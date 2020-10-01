Pantami to Speak at NIS 2020 Forum

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami will deliver the keynote at this year’s Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS), dubbed the Nigeria Innovation Week 2020. He is expected to speak technology innovation and its many benefits for business growth.

The challenge of the global pandemic has compelled the organisers to hold this year’s conference as a virtual forum.

It is billed to hold between October 6th and 8th, with the theme: ‘Innovating in Critical Times.’

Meanwhile, other speakers confirmed for the week-long event include; Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta; Regional Managing Director, Zoho Corporation, Andrew Bourne; co-founder and CEO, ScaleCamp, Ottawa, Canada, Eduardo Bailetti; Founder/Group President, YGroup Holdings, Fatumata Coker; CEO, Precise Financial Systems Ltd, Dr. yele Okeremi, among others.

Speaking about the event, the Lead Convener and the Founder of InnovationHub Africa and Resources Limited, Mr. Kenneth Omeruo, said innovation in the 21st century would put nations ahead of others.

“Participation in this week-long event is opened to local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, start-ups, entrepreneurs, research centres, tertiary institutions, and all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem,” Omeruo added.

Programmes Director of the summit, Mr. Tony Ajah, said the summit would receive delegates from local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, states and representatives, embassies and high commissions, investors, CEOs, start-ups, entrepreneurs, research centres, tertiary institutions, business leaders/decision makers, and all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem