Osinbajo Committed to Indivisibility of Nigeria, Says Mustapha

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has declared that he and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one and indivisible Nigerian nation.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Mustapha frowned at the sensational slant accorded the remarks by Osinbajo last Sunday during the special inter-denominational service at the National Ecumenical Centre to commemorate the country’s 60th independence anniversary.

The SGF, who stood in for Osinbajo at the Sunday’s occasion, also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s consistent efforts to strengthen the unity of the country.

He argued that any suggestion that Osinbajo is not committed to the ideal of the indivisibility of the country is a manifest misrepresentation of their common position as a government.

In his message titled Together ”… Come, Let Us Rebuild…”, Osinbajo had on Sunday used the story of Nehemiah in the Bible to support his remarks, urging Christians to be prepared to contribute their quota to national development.

He also spoke about cracks on the wall of the country, which though was yet unbroken, could lead to a break if not properly addressed.

”We might wonder, what is the significance of a wall to the lives of a people? But if we appreciate that in those days, a wall around a city signified security, prosperity, peace and contentment we would understand that the wall signified the essence of a nation-state,” Osinbajo reportedly said.