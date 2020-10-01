NCCF Seeks Sponsors for 2 Million-man Campaign against Cancer

By Martins Ifijeh

Niola Cancer Care Foundation (NCCF), Nigeria’s biggest event organiser against colorectal cancer, has called on well-meaning Nigerians and firms to sponsor its two million –man campaign against cancer, tagged, IJOYA 4.0.

The event, themed ‘Living Healthy in a Pandemic’ is billed to hold Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka with a proposed attendance of two million virtual and physical attendees.

Announcing this Saturday, the Founder, NCCF, Eniola Akintunde said support from organisations and philanthropists will go a long way in making the event a reality, and in return help reduce the rate of cancer in Nigeria, adding that the financial and material support would not only help in enlightening Nigerians against the scourge, but also ensure at least 500 free Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT) are conducted for staff and students of UNILAG, as well as other participants physically present at the campaign.

FIT is a screening test for colon cancer such that cancerous cells are sought for in the hidden blood in the stool, which can be an early sign of cancer. It only detects human blood from the lower intestines. Medicines and food do not interfere with the test.

According to Akintunde, “NCCF is the first colorectal cancer care foundation in West Africa. We are committed through our targeted goals by providing unparalleled platform for education and enlightenment using dance, exercise, wellness and screening (DEWS of Life) as a tool of engagement.

“IJOYA 4.0 will provide opportunity for people in Nigeria and abroad to benefit from tips that would be provided by professionals from different backgrounds. From IJOYA 1.0 in 2017, IJOYA 2.0 in 2018 and IJOYA 3.0 in 2019, the serial event has gained its much needed visibility and acceptance as a medium of awareness for health related education about colorectal cancer and cancer generally.

She said in return for support from organisations and individuals, the IJOYA platform will be used in promoting their brands through advocacy related projects and programmes, as well as also using the platform to ensure supporters participate in physical and online exhibition as a way of marketing their brands and products to the over two million expected physical and online attendees at the IJOYA event.

Akintunde said: “We intend to have a sustainable partnership with our supporters as we are committed to promoting projects and programmes aimed at reducing deaths arising from cancer related diseases in Nigeria and Africa while we amplify your brand commitment at every locally, nationally and internationally organised fora. Consequently your brand shall be linked to and embedded on the NCCF website, social media platforms and every IJOYA marketing banner and platform.”

While stressing that participants are expected to register for the five hour event (7am to 12pm) online, she said in line with the Nigerian government’s protocol on COVID-19, children of 0-12 years and were not expected to attend the campaign physically.