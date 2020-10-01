Group Salutes UN on 75th Anniversary

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

A non-governmental organization, the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), has commended the United Nations (UN) as it marks 75 years of existence, saying the global body has helped to maintain peace and created prosperity around the world.

The Founder of the organization, Engr. Noah Dallaji, noted the challenges faced by the UN over the years and ability to cope “very reasonably” with them as he gave passmark to it for delivering on its mandate even under very difficult situations.

“It’s a milestone in outstanding leadership and preservation of key values in world affairs at 75 and we duly rejoice with the UN on this occasion. It has been a huge success in global diplomacy by working hard to maintain peace, foster development and engender greater prosperity for mankind even in unpredictable and very difficult situations,” he stated.

Dallaji said the ACTDF was particularly impressed with the theme for this year, “The Future we Want, the United Nations we Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism—Confronting COVID-19 Through Effective Multilateral Action,” which, he said, was apt and decisive.

According to him, the future the world wants cannot be divorced from the realities of a peaceful and prosperous system that humanizes our collective existence, adding that the best route to achieve this objective was via a multilateral action by the components of the world.

“Of course, there are already great hopes of containing and actually defeating the COVID–19 pandemic through a vaccine but we believe a combined effort as being projected by the UN is imperative. We also look forward to concerted efforts at improving on the Sustainable Development Goals as key component of tackling poverty around the world,” he further stated.