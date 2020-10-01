Ahmed Musa Missing as Al Nassr Cruise to S’final of Champions League

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, was conspicuously absent as his Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr cruised to the semifinal of the AFC Champions League yesterday.

Al Nassr edged past Al Ahli SC 2-0 with their new star signing Gonzalo Martinez, who cost 16 million Euros last month and widely believed to be a replacement for the Nigeria star, grabbing one of the goals.

Ahmed Musa was also not listed in the quarterfinal at the weekend.

The former Leicester City’s forward joined the Riyadh club soon after his heroics at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In his first season he helped Al Nassr to win the Saudi league championship at the expense of rivals Al Hilal.

However, this season Al Hilal regained the championship while Ahmed Musa struggled to impress after he was sidelined for several weeks with injury.