GPC Logistics Unveils New Identity, Appoints

GPC Energy and Logistics, one of the nation’s fastest growing logistics firms, has revealed the company’s new brand identity.

In a statement, the MD/CEO of

GPC, Elvis Okonji, said the move was reflective of the changes in the stature and personality of GPC as a, “future forward” brand.

He explained that coming on the heels of the company’s 10th year anniversary, the development was strategic.

“Commencing operations with only 5 units of used Mack trucks and one client (Lafarge), GPC has metamorphosed into a major player in the logistics space operating a fleet of over 700 (brand new) trucks.

“Parading a team of thoroughbred and passionate professionals, the company leverages big data from market intelligence and historical records in its decision making, strategy formulation, product development, relationship, and employee management, to deliver value-added services to its clients,” the statement added.

As part of its repositioning, GPC Energy and Logistics also announced the appointment of a new board Chairman, Dr. Mike Ozemhoka Asekome.

The other new appointees to the board include: Oba Jimoh Famuyiwa, (the Onipapa of Papalanto in Owu Kingdom, Ogun State, Nigeria); Vivian Isioma Okwudike and Uzoma Francis Christopher.

Asekome, an Associate Professor of finance and banking in the Department of Economics, Banking and Finance at the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, holds a doctorate degree (PhD) in business administration (specializing in financial management) and master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the University of Benin.