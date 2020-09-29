Ecobank, Vanguard to Hold Summit

Ecobank Nigeria in partnership with Vanguard Conferences and Economic Forum Series have announced that they are convening a digital financial inclusion summit to drive, promote and deepen financial inclusion amongst the unbanked and under-banked population in Nigeria.

The summit slated for October 21st, would bring together trade groups and associations with large unbanked population and individuals within the lower rung of the society who have not seen the need to be included in the financial sector or adopt financial services through digital platforms.

This is a direct response to encourage the adoption of innovative payment solutions and digital banking services in the post covid-19 era.

Announcing the summit in Lagos, Head, Consumer Banking, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi said the digital financial inclusion summit would be a platform to discuss the need for a comprehensive alignment of policy and regulatory frameworks among regulators such as the CBN, NCC, NITDA to support a sustainable digital financial inclusion growth, examine key issues and ways of advancing digital financial inclusion for women, youths and MSMEs and discuss the role of interoperability in mobile payment innovation.

Furthermore, she mentioned that the role and impact of agency banking for financial inclusion growth will be x-rayed as well as the need for public and private sector investments in internet infrastructure and mobile connectivity growth in rural areas.

According to Demola-Adeniyi, the digitisation of payment and financial services has become an important economic development priority with the prospect of reaching far more people with a broad range of financial services they need, to fight poverty and build resilience.