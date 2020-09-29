Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval for Elevation of Eight Appeal Court Justices to Supreme Court

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the Senate for the elevation of eight Appeal Court Justices to the Supreme Court.

The president, in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said the approval was necessary to fill the vacant seats in the apex court.

The Supreme Court Justice nominees include Lawal Garba (North-west), Helen Ogunwumiju (South-west), Abdu Aboki (North-West), and M M Saulawa (North-west).

Others are Justices Adamu Jauro (North-east), Samuel Oseji (South-south), Tijani Abubakar (North-east) and Emmanuel Agim (South-south).

Details later…