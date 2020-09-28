‘Why Kwara Adopted FG’s Tradermoni Programme for Petty Traders’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend said his administration decided to adopt the federal government’s Tradermoni programme for petty traders and vulnerable in order to lift as many people as possible out of extreme poverty in the state.

Speaking at the official transfer of the first tranche of N10,000 each to 21,623 to market women especially petty traders held at Ipata Market in Ilorin, AbdulRazaq said, “This scheme is to assist our market men and women, particularly petty traders. But it is important for beneficiaries to pay back the loan to get a double of the first tranche.”

According to him, “I was with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when he launched the social investment scheme in Kwara and we have seen the huge benefits of the programme.

“That is why we decided to do same here. I saw the impact and I believe in it. This is one of the best programmes of the federal government.”

AbdulRazaq said he favours empowering the poor with public funds in a sustainable and transparent manner without subjecting them to inhuman treatment in the guise of giving them handouts.

He said, “This is not a personal money but government’s funds which belong to all of you. We don’t believe in converting public funds to private properties and then give out crumbs in the pretense of giving you free money.

“We are giving you the money (which is called Owo Isowo) to do business and repay in a relaxed manner. We are starting with 21,623 market men and women to scale up their businesses.

“Once they pay the first tranche, the money will be doubled because of its trickle down effects. This will help the poorest of the poor.”

“During the lockdown, we supported transporters and we will extend the gesture to the aged very soon under Owo Arugbo.

“So, in all, we are looking at about 100,000 beneficiaries of the social investment programme in the first phase. The programme will roll on as beneficiaries (Owo Isowo) pay back,” he said.

The Governor said many donor partners and the federal government have hailed the Kwara model which he said has improved on the experiences of the federal government.

“The World Bank and the federal government are urging states to replicate this scheme to lift people out of poverty and this is the best way to go about it,” AbdulRazaq said.

Also speaking at the event, Speaker, State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi, said the social programme showed how committed the administration was to the welfare of the poor.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously and repay within stipulated time to enable them benefit more from the scheme.

On his part, the Commissioner for Enterprise AbdulWahab Agbaje, assured the market men and women that the government would continue to promote their welfare and enhance their business activities.

Babaloja General of Kwara State Alhaji Abdullahi Saad and the Iyaloja General of the State Hajia Sidikat Akaje commended the Governor for the programme and provision of streetlights, solar-powered borehole, and rehabilitation of Ipata Market internal road and construction of Ipata Oloje road.

Rofiat Tajudeen, a beneficiary, said the scheme was game changer for many petty traders who need a little push to keep their trading going and saving them from hunger.

Latifah Musa and Rukayat Jimoh, who also benefitted from the programme, described the programme as the first of its kind in the state for poor traders who have no collaterals to obtain any facility from the bank. They promised to ensure prompt repayment over the next six months.