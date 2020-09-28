Obaseki’s Re-election is Reward for Merit, Says Group

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

As the re-election of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for a second term in office continued to elicit reactions, a group, Edo Citizens in Diaspora, has said Obaseki’s victory has finally put a nail on the activities of godfatherism in the state.

The group added that the outcome of the poll was a clear reward of hard work and a demonstration of acceptability by majority of the Edo people.

They noted that the governorship election has set a precedent in Nigeria, adding: “The victory of Governor Obaseki marks a new dawn in Nigerian politics, and we feel there is need for us to come together to dine and wine and appreciate God for the victory.”

Speaking under the auspices of Edo Redemption Movement (ERM), the Coordinator of the group, Prince Idemudia Okojie, congratulated the governor for his re-election recently.

Okojie said what transpired was an indication that Edo people can no longer be taken for granted by self-styled godfathers, who don’t mean well for the development of the state.

He added that Obaseki’s victory has further united not only the state but also foster regional unity especially in the Niger Delta region, just as he urged the governor to continue with his populist policy for the people.

“Your victory is a victory for the Esan people, Edolites and the United States of Niger-Delta. You promised to end godfatherism and you did. ‘Really ‘Edo no be Lagos’, as you have silenced the self-acclaimed national leader of the party.

“The Edo people voted massively and stood firm to defend their votes, which shows that the hand of God is truly on our dear state. The lions and the tigers have been finally caged in the zoo where they belong.

“Your victory is a major pointer that politics today is tilting towards meritocracy and not godfatherism.

“The best way to thank the good people of Edo State that gave you this mandate is by giving it your best shot and delivery on your campaign promises. A lot of trust and confidence has been bestowed upon you, and we expect that you do not disappoint,” the ERM coordinator said.