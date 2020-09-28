MultiChoice Unveils New Content at Media Showcase

Raheem Akingbolu

MultiChoice, a pay TV service provider in Nigeria, recently held its annual Media Showcase where the management further amplified the company’s promise to continue telling stories that resonate with their viewers. The virtual event was also used to unveil some of the brand new offerings as well as plans for the year.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said: “Putting our valued customers in the forefront has always been our goal at MultiChoice Nigeria.

“We have continued to invest in the Nigerian economy by creating quality and entertaining content for Africa by Africans, and the Media Showcase provides an opportunity to celebrate these investments.”

The MultiChoice Nigeria Media Showcase happened virtually, given the COVID-19 pandemic, and journalists were taken on a journey through the past, present and future of the company’s investments in local content.

It was also an opportunity to showcase the company’s advancements in technology, innovation and customer experience as seen on DStv and GOtv.

During the event, updates were provided on new programming such as two new Africa Magic shows ‘Enakhe’ and Riona ‘Fighting Fate’, as well as a new reality show, ‘Shoot Your Shot’. The company also spoke about other investments such as the N3.5 Billion that went into the production of the fifth season of BBNaija and supporting the growth of the film industry through the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF). MTF inspires and nurtures talented young people to work in local creative industries, thus generating a pipeline of local content.

Additionally, Masterclasses were launched to address the increased interest of industry professionals in learning specialized aspects of film making.

“We’ve been at the forefront of creating and exporting Nigeria’s entertainment, providing a platform for the country’s talent to be showcased across the continent. The MultiChoice Talent Factory is a testament to that investment and the crop of academy graduates have been equipped to take on the industry,” added Mr. Ugbe.

In addition to investments, MultiChoice Nigeria also mentioned their newly revamped M-Net Movies and SuperSport channels, which offers DStv and GOtv customers easier access to preferred content, more choices and better value.