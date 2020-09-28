Malami’s NGOs to Provide Boreholes to Displaced Kebbi Flood Victims

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said his two non-governmental organisations will partner to provide water project (boreholes) at the camps of the people displaced by the recent flood in Kebbi State.

Malami made the pledge in Bagudo, the headquarters of Bagudo Local Government Area in the state while on a sympathy visit to the victims of the flood in the area.

This pledge is contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, and made available to journalists yesterday.

According to the statement, Malami urged Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, and Khadi Malami Foundation to liaise with relevant authorities to identify the victims of the flood, pay visits for direct contact with the victims and provide boreholes (water) at the camps of displaced flood victims in the area.

The statement added that the two NGOs have a record of constructing 139 boreholes in the states, while efforts are being made to construct additional fifty more boreholes within the shortest time possible.

Responding, the Bahindin Bagudo, who was represented by the Magajin Bagudo, Alhaji Mainasara Magaji, thanked the minister for the visit, and appreciated the philanthropic gesture the minister has been consistently rendering to the people of the state.

According to the statement, Malami has been on a-three-day sympathy visits to the victims of the recent flood in the state.

The statement added that in Koko Besse Local Government Area, for instance, 39 villages were submerged by flood resulting into having 12 camps of flood-displaced persons in addition to those residing in the residences of their relatives.