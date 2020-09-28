IG Condemns Killing of Policemen on Zulum’s Convoy

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the attack on the security convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, by Boko Haram.

He said the Nigerian Police and other security agencies remained undaunted by the attack, stating that the incident would strengthen the resolve of personnel to combat terrorism.

The attack by the terrorists killed 10 policemen, four soldiers and four civilians.

A statement issued by Force PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the IG directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Medical Services, Olubunmi Ogunsanwo, to work with the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Bello Makwashi and the Police Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) towards ensuring adequate provision of medical care for the officers injured during the attack.

While condoling the families and friends of those killed during the attack, the IG “reassured the country, particularly the people of Borno State that the morale of police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security, especially in the state has not and will not be dampened by the incident.

“Rather, the incident has further served as impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes”.

The IG called for the continuous support and trust of the public in the Nigeria Police Force as it strived to make the country safer and more secure.