Bagudu Hails Buhari’s Agricultural Policy

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and style of leadership have begun to bear the desired fruits in the country.

The governor expressed delight that the policies as well as the modus operandi on which Buhari in running the country has put it on a more formidable economic footing.

According to Bagudu, the investment drive of the president in the rice value chain, from among the myriad of challenges, within the last few years, was also bearing fruits in Nigeria’s economy.

Bagudu, accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, made the assertion yesterday while on a visit to a private rice mill in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, owned by a business mogul, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo.

He declared: “What you saw here today is one of the many investments that have come up in the last few years under President Buhari’s administration.

“The president coined the adage that: ‘let us grow what we can eat and let us eat what we grow’, and now we are seeing Nigerians processing what we produce.”

He further pointed out that even with the flood incidence that had ravaged many areas, the prices of food items have started to go down.

Bagudu also expressed delight that more people were hugely investing in the agriculture sector.

He said: “Private money from the small scale farmer to the small scale fisherman and animal husbandry, many people are putting more money into agriculture.”

The governor commended Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, an indigenous investor, for believing in the policies put in place by President Buhari.

He added that that was by boldly putting up the rice mill in Kamba, Kebbi State, and as such, boosting a favourable economic setting in the state.

He also extolled his Jigawa State counterpart, Badaru, as someone who is in the forefront of industrialisation, describing him as “a man with extensive contact and knowledge in different countries of the world.”

Earlier, Badaru said he was in Lolo rice mill in Kamba, which has the capacity to produce 160 tons of paddy per day, to encourage private investment as one of the policy thrust of President Buhari.

He also commended Governor Bagudu for giving support to investors to thrive in the state, as well as commended Lolo for putting his money and trust into President Buhari’s initiative.