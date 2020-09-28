Anambra Community Begs Obiano to Intervene in Looming Crisis

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The protracted leadership tussle in Nanka community of Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State has escalated, with one of the seven villages in the community, Amakor, begging the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to wade into the crisis.

Amakor Njikoka Development Union, an umbrella body for Amakor village, in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend, said the claims by the monarch of the community, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo, that peace had returned was false, and meant to receive the people of Nanka.

The Chairman of Amakor Njikoka Development Union, Mr. Obinna Ilo, who signed the statement, begged Obiano to prevail on some leaders of Nanka community, who he said were bent on seizing the reins of power, to do the right thing.

He warned that failure to wade into the crisis may cause a breakdown of law and order in the community.

Part of his statement read: “It is obvious that in Nanka, some individuals have hijacked the peaceful community and introduced divide and rule kind of disorder that is rocking the boat of the town for years now.

“They suppress accountability and stifle opposition to suit their misadventure. In place of liberty, they instill oppression and suppression, then turn around to paint a picture of peace where there is none. We are calling on the governor to quickly wade into the matter to avoid bloodshed.”

Nanka community has for a long time been embroiled in crisis over the choice of traditional ruler. The enthronement of Igwe Ezeilo has also not been acceptable by some members of the community, including members of the Ezeokweghi/Ezeofor royal family of Nanka, who insisted that the last monarch was yet to receive his final rite, as such, a new king cannot emerge.