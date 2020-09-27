Otunba Lekan Osifeso Gets One of Highest Honours in Ijebuland

Businessman and socialite, Otunba Lekan Osifeso, has joined the ranks of chiefs and traditional supremos in Ijebuland. The title bestowed on Osifeso is renowned as being one of the most prestigious in the land, which goes to indicate the extent to which the businessman has been recognised and appreciated.

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, personally conferred the title of Olotu-Olowa on Otunba Lekan Osifeso. According to Awujale, Osifeso’s role in the socio-economic transformation of Ijebuland and the Ijebu people in recent years can neither be exaggerated nor disregarded. The Awujale further explained that the Olotu-Olowa title was something that the father of Lekan Osifeso worked towards during his own time, and has been bestowed on the son because he (the son) perfected the father’s efforts.

Those in the know would recall that Otunba Lekan Osifeso recently unveiled his Retro Construction company. This new baby of Otunba Osifeso was retrofitted from the framework of his Lekai Construction company, and is expected to—with its organisational structure of experienced, tech-savvy and professional engineers—quickly overtake other construction companies in the country, as well as shake the profit and engagement curve of multinational construction entities within the Nigerian corporate scape.

The recognition of Otunba Lekan Osifeso by his principal and king is therefore nothing out of the blue.

The event itself was well-attended. Held at the residence of Awujale in Ijebu-Ode, the dignitaries that were on ground were many and mighty. These include Lagos Deputy-Governor Obafemi Hamzat, Senator Lekan Mustapha, Hon. Shina Peller, Otunba Lekan Bello, Otunba Gboyega Adesoye, Otunba Afolasade Adesoye, Barr. Tunji Ayanlaja (SAN), Barr. Bambo Adesanya (SAN), Alhaji Wale Balogun, Alhaji Basiru Kuti, Mrs. Folake Bashua, Mr. Bayo Adesola, Mr. Soji Ologbenla, Mr. Fisayo Osifeso, and Engr. Hani El-Khoury.

Also gracing the occasion were royals and aristocrats, including Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun (Oloja of Epe), Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (Mayegun of Yorubaland), Chief Funlola Okunowo, Chief Demola Akile, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Chief Zacheus Adedeji Adebayo, Chief Olaide Fowosere, Chief Dele Bankole, Princess Victoria Haastrup, and Prince Supo Olowu Anifata.

According to what is on the airwaves, this event is actually a hasty gathering, in respect of the Covid-19 measures. The main chieftaincy ceremony has been scheduled for January 5, 2021. In other words, a few months from now, Ogun State will grandly welcome a new chief, the Olotu-Olowa of Ijebuland, Chief Lekan Osifeso.