FG, Labour to Meet at 7pm over Planned Strike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Federal government and organized labour will resume their talks 7pm Sunday (today) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting which was earlier scheduled to hold on Monday was brought forward apparently due to the defiant attitude of labour to still go ahead with nationwide strike and protest against increase in fuel price and electricity tariff by the federal government.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director/ Head of Press and Public Relations in Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, said the meeting with labour leaders will now hold by 7 pm in the Banquet hall of Presidential Villa.

He said labour minister, Senator Chris Ngige, will be meeting with the organized Labour.

The last meeting between government and labour leaders on Thursday ended in a deadlock with no concrete agreement to resolve the dispute.