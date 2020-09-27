Again, ICT Top Player, Leo Stan Ekeh, Scores Another First

Are you a frequenter of Victoria Island, Lagos? If yes, and you are a careful observer too, you would have noticed the dramatic transformation of the environs. For the better part of the last one decade, the upmarket Victoria Island area’s horizon has been dotted with several skyscrapers, office towers and massive shopping centres.

But in the coming days, the narrative about Victoria Island’s skyline will definitely get more interesting than ever before, thanks to billionaire mogul, Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman, Zinox Group, who is opening doors of his premium class Yudala Heights eight storey property on Idowu Martins street. The interior which took three years to put together is better experienced.

At the moment, all eyes are on him, since his newly-completed N15 billion mega development called Yudala Heights sprouted in Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The imposing building is another concrete evidence of the wondrous taste of the Imo State-born business magnate, who is widely recognised for his pioneering efforts in information communication technology in Africa.

For Ekeh, this is definitely a dream come true and is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate this great feat. An excited Ekeh, it was gathered, has announced that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, will be in Lagos on October 1, to officially inaugurate the prestigious eight-storey Yudala Heights as well as the revolutionary Tech Experience Centre, the first of its kind in Africa located within the building.

The centre is a technology project that is widely expected to bridge the gap to cutting-edge technology for millions of Nigerians. Described as an ambitious project, the centre will house global tech giants such as Cisco, Dell EMC, HP, Microsoft, Samsung, Philips, Bosch, Schneider Electric and Zinox, among others, who will be coming to establish their respective experience centres under one roof to create a truly rich experience of latest technologies in action.

Again, the existence of the Centre has further lent credence to the recent call by Ekeh, a serial digital entrepreneur, on the Federal Government to declare October 1, 2020 as Nigeria’s technology independence day. He had made the recommendation based on the giant strides recorded by the country in the area of ICT.

Among other benefits, Nigeria will be playing host to the latest global technologies including those not normally available in Africa, offering all classes of visitors a first-hand experience of new gadgets, solutions and infrastructure that would have previously required a visit abroad, thereby saving corporate organizations, government establishments and individuals money or scarce foreign exchange expended on these trips.

Ekeh, according to a source, had envisioned the building about 19 years ago after he set up Zinox. But at different times, he had, had to alter the design, all in the quest of excellence. For a man whose eyes are on the future, it is not surprising that the eight-floor architectural masterpiece has changed the narrative about the area for its beauty and artistic design.

The building that many have likened to the eye-popping skyscrapers in Dubai and New York further showcases the billionaire’s good taste for beautiful things as well as his attention to detail. The first floor of the ornate building, it was gathered, serves as a relaxation centre for the billionaire businessman, where he can enjoy jazz and other soulful tunes after work.

Interestingly, since he started out as a businessman, he has continued to ply his trade in such a way that makes many of his competitors go green with envy. Also, considering his chain of businesses, which includes e-commerce, ICT with offices in major cities like Lagos, Paris, London and New York City, it is evident that he enjoys uncommon grace; especially when one considers the inclement business climate in the country.