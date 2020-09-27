Abiodun Oshinibosi: A Man with Heart of Gold

When the world took its first massive hit from the miasma that has come to be known as the Covid-19 pandemic, systems and economies collapsed in droves. Nigeria, for all its identity as a heavyweight in Africa, also had its pillars cracked It took individuals of great ability and deep humanity to bear those pillars, and gradually raise them to their old and pivotal positions. Abiodun Richard Oshinibosi is one of such individuals.

In the heat of the fires of coronavirus, Oshinibosi’s Abelinis Limited was at the front lines, leading a march of awareness and enlightenment regarding the causes and effects of the virus, ways to avoid it, and the mechanics of living in a society being ravaged by the dreaded virus. Like heroes from comics and sci-fi movies, Oshinibosi wore a visage that was labelled HypeKing Advocacy, and the contributions of this initiative in Lagos are without equal.

The focus of Oshinibosi’s HypeKing Advocacy was the common man, the underprivileged and those that are the first to be forgotten in times of crisis. Oshinibosi’s intention and goal was to assist the State government in managing the cancerous spread of the Covid-19 virus. This was accomplished with the laser focus on educating the grassroots and residents of rural and semi-urban Lagos on the justification and significance of staying at home, and using the dictated health-guarding tools, especially hand sanitisers and face masks.

In the days since HypeKing Advocacy kicked off (June 17, 2020), all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of Lagos State have benefitted. More so, every community head and chief has had the opportunity to meet with Oshinibosi’s team—the result of which is the widespread adherence to instructions of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the success of the measures put in place to curb the virus and its effects.

That a man would devote his resources, status and people for others is not common in today’s world. Men such as Abiodun Oshinibosi are in short supply, and should be the model for the leaders of tomorrow—leaders who are compassionate and resourceful and unyielding.