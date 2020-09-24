Winners Emerge in Lagos Smart Metre Hackathon

The Lagos Smart Metre Hackathon organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in collaboration with Eko Innovation Centre has come to an end with two winners emerging.

The winners, Team Power Bit Crunchers from the hardware category and Team Zeena Platform from the Software category, were announced recently.

The Lagos Smart Metre Hackathon was aimed at providing affordable electricity metres to the populace by facilitating the design and production of metres that will accelerate efforts towards achieving improvement in energy distribution, monitoring and prevention of revenue leakage.

The two teams earned themselves the combined prize money of N10 million and a working space at Eko Innovation Centre alongside the runners-up while all ten finalists will get mentorship opportunities, among other consolation prizes.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative during the event , the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “Today is a true hallmark in our administrations pursuit to improve the welfare of our people. As you are aware, a key pillar of our administrations T.H.E.M.E.S agenda is to make Lagos a 21st century economy and this Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon fits perfectly as it combines innovation, creativity and local capacity to deliver solutions that will improve access to electricity in Lagos.”

According to him, “the Smart Metre Initiative is aimed at driving local capacity that would find home grown solutions to solve challenges, which is a great move in transforming the electricity sector in the state.

Sanwo-Olu promised that his administration would continue to support this initiative and that the outcome of the programme has inspired his administration to do even more to drive local capacity and find home grown solutions, while taking advantage of global opportunities to solve our challenges.

“The young people in Lagos and Nigeria have proven to be hardworking and brilliant and we will do all we can to support them through our various ministries, agencies, enabling policies and incentives.”

He, however, urged them to continue to persevere and improve, as his administration, through mentorship and other incentive, is always ready to support and collaborate in creative and innovative ideas that would improve living standards and grow the economy.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the Lagos Smart Metre Programme would be an important way for the Lagos government to demonstrate its commitment to improving access to reliable and affordable smart meters to increase the living conditions of our people.

“The Lagos Smart Metre Hackathon, which is driving local talents to explore innovative and affordable ways to deliver smart metres for Lagos and Nigeria is a key priority for our administration and we truly appreciate the support of all the sponsors and partners of this initiative,” Hamzat said.