RightNow Media Enters Nigerian Market

RightNow Media, the world’s largest streaming library of biblical video content, recently expanded its services to Nigeria and other Africa countries. The expansion into Africa means that churches and Christians on the African continent will have access to biblical discipleship and devotional video content.

Nigerian churches have the opportunity to partner with the mission of RightNow Media to work with the global church to help people realise their God-given purpose that can bring real change.

President of RightNow Media, Brian Mosley, while speaking about the expansion plan, said , “We have had a passion for international ministry for forty years, but only now do we have the technology and infrastructure in place to serve christians globally.”

Brian further explained that within the last two years, the ministry has broadened its focus to include more global expansion. “Our heart behind going global is to be a part of what God is doing around the world to disciple and equip the church.”

RightNow Media is looking forward to bringing a vast library of affordable and biblical discipleship and devotional video content from seasoned christian pastors and leaders to support work the church in Africa. With RightNow Media, churches can reach people for Christ with tools for pastors and churches in the form of video Bible study content. The tier-pricing plans are structured similarly to the US. Its lowest price tier package is $25 per month for a church of about 100 and that gives access to all the 100 church members. The church-basedpricing model means nobody is left out irrespective of their economic power.