Jegede: Why I Didn’t Choose Ajayi as Running Mate

By Chuks Okocha

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has said the ambition of the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, to become a governor, was the reason why he did not choose him as his running mate on the platform of PDP.

Agboola had defected to PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a bid to secure a governorship ticket.

However, when he was defeated by Jegede in PDP primary election, the deputy governor left for Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), where he emerged as the standard-bearer.

Political analysts had expected that Jegede and Ajayi would team up against the governorship candidate of APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

But Jegede selected Hon. Gboluga Ikengboju, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, as his running mate.

Speaking yesterday on a live television programme, Jegede said Ajayi could not have been his running mate because the deputy governor’s ambition was to become a governor.

He also explained that Ajayi was part of the “failure” of the Akeredolu administration, which PDP is campaigning against.

When asked why he didn’t team up with Ajayi for a sole ticket, Jegede replied: “Ajayi chose not to be my deputy. His ambition is to be a governor under a political party.

He left APC, came to PDP, defeated in our primary, and went to ZLP.

“I took opinions from virtually everybody. People chose who became my running mate. When a choice is made we must respect it. One should not allow his ambition to override the choice of the people.

“All the policies that we are fighting, the pains we want to end are the products of Akeredolu and his deputy. He was in our party (as a member) for just six weeks. He is a very powerful person and humble, you cannot do away with that.”

If elected, Jegede promised to strengthen the operations of Amotekun in Ondo State.

“Amotekun will stay without political influence. We must protect our people,” he added.