Gunmen Kidnap Four Persons, Injure One in Katsina Communities

Gunmen in separate attacks on communities in Katsina State have kidnapped four persons, including Hajiya Asiya Dangiwa, who is a sister to the current Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Residents said Hajiya was kidnapped in the early hours of yesterday from her house located in Kankia town by masked gunmen.

The spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident and said efforts were on to rescue her.

The police spokesman who did not provide details, simply said, “I can confirm the kidnap in Kankia but we are making efforts to rescue her. ”

It was also learnt that gunmen in separate operations had on Monday morning, kidnapped a staff of the state Primary Health Care Agency, Alhaji Aminu Shaaibu from his house in Mairuwa town, Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were also said to have wounded one unidentified man and kidnapped two children of Alhaji Rabiu Maibulawus in the Dandume Local Government Area of the state.