Firm Offers Solar-powered Refrigeration System in Nigeria

Koolboks has introduced innovative solar-powered freezers to help businesses overcome the cooling aspect of electricity challenges in the country.

President and Co-founder of Koolboks, Dominic Ayoola, while introducing the new product during a recent event, said the product was designed to bridge the gap of the three basic needs of Nigerians, which he described as light, energy and refrigeration.

According to him, the Koolboks fridges also come equipped with external LED bulbs to aid sight at night and other emergencies and also two USB ports to charge mobile phones. Also available is the Koolboks vaccine fridges, which will be of tremendous benefit in the healthcare sector.

Lasting for four days with or without regular electricity supply, Koolboks freezers were built with strong intent on meeting the needs of businesses, particularly those in the frozen food line, and even homes.

“It is designed with an advanced temperature monitoring system that enables the user to remotely access, monitor and control the vaccine fridge from anywhere in the world, even in rural areas with no GSM network coverage,” Ayoola said.

He further noted that with a range of products that will bridge the gap in the cooling system in the country, Koolboks has come with innovations that would give hope to those in the cooling value chain.

He explained that with a KoolHome Freezer, those in the business of needing a quality cooling system can go and sleep.

“KoolHome Solar Freezer is equipped with a unique ice battery that can power the freezer for up to four days without power supply or sunlight. It is inbuilt with a lithium battery.

“The freezer is unique in the sense that it has two USB ports for charging of phones and also has automatic switch between AC and DC, with a two 150W solar panel and it comes with as low as N14,179 installment payment.

“With two external LED bulbs, you are sure that even without power in the house, you can light up your apartment and it comes with installment payment and with three years warranty,” Ayoola said.

“This is a product that without power, it can refrigerate your food, drinks and medications for up to four days even in the absence of sunlight. Our mission is to make cooling affordable and accessible to everyone that needs it,” Ayoola added.