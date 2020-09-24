APC Will Dislodge Makinde in 2023, Says Adelabu

By Kemi Olaitan

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Chief Bayo Adelabu, Thursday, said with unity the party was more than ready to send Governor Seyi Makinde packing, saying he would be a better governor in 2023.

Adelabu, who spoke during a media parley and lunch with journalists in the state to herald his 50th birthday coming up on Monday, September 28, said he was grateful that he did not win the 2019 election, disclosing that losing the election has afforded him the opportunity of knowing more about how progressives in the state operate.

According to the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), unlike before, he has warmed himself into the hearts of the grassroots and members of his APC.

“Everything this administration promised the people of the state is still on their wish list 16 months after coming on board. With the caliber of people that have returned to APC, no party can stand the way of our party,” he said.

Adelabu was full of thanks to God for sparing his life to reach 50 years, noting that his grandfather, Chief Adegoke Adelabu and father AbdulRauf Adelabu, both died aged 43 years and 33 years respectively.

He said almost two years after Governor Makinde was inaugurated, nothing concrete could be pointed to as the achievement of the Peiples Democratic Party-led government.

According to him, “No state needs a governor before salary is paid. When salary is paid through statutory allocations and it goes straight to the Accountant General, they take it to the bank and they pay. Why must that be the major achievement of any governor?

“And when you embark too much on populist programmes, which, in most cases, are not always giving the state sustainable development, it is more about immediate consumption.

“Populist programmes are short-lived. Within a short period, people will know that this man doesn’t really have so much to offer in terms of sustainable infrastructural development.

“It is going to two years now, can you point at one or two major projects that this government has completed? Everything is still on their wish list and if wishes were horses, beggars would ride.”