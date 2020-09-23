WIEN Applauds NSE President for Supporting Girl-child Education

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has commended the President, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Babagana Mohammed for his commitment to the education of the girl-child.

The President of WIEN, Mrs. Funmi Ogbue in a congratulatory letter, reacting to the presentation of cheque for APWEN’s Engr. Babagana Mohammed Engineering Scholarship for Girls and Bridging the Gap Mentoring scheme for best UTME 2020 candidates, described Mohammed as a true example of a leader.

The presentation of cheques held last week at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Ogbue said the network was established in 2020 to provide a platform for women that work across the energy sector value chain, to network and build confidence and links to progress their careers and businesses.

“Our vision is to become the leading women’s association that advocates women’s participation and leadership across the energy value chain. We pride ourselves on transparency, reliability, empowerment, collaborations and innovation.”

She pledged WIEN’s support to the initiative by providing mentorship and internships for girls during their course of study and into their career paths.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of scholarship for 300 students by Dr. Zainab Gimba, member Federal House of Representatives, Ngale Bama Kalabalge Federal constituency to be run by APWEN in collaboration with her foundation, a legacy she wants to leave behind in her constituency.