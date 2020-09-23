Ladan Bosso Tipped to Return as Flying Eagles Coach

Coach Ladan Bosso has been tipped as one of the gaffer listed to be reengaged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the shake up expected to be carried out in all the national teams.

SCORENigeria reported yesterday that Bosso will return to his former post as coach of the Flying Eagles almost 13 years since he led the country to the 2007 U20 World Cup.

Super Eagles stars Brown Ideye, Elderson Echeijile, Efe Ambrose and Ikechukwu Ezenwa featured at this U20 World Cup campaign in Canada in 2007.

Bosso leads the country’s coaches association and only recently agreed to handle NPFL club Adamawa United.

He previously handled Kano Pillars, Niger Tornadoes, Wikki Tourists, Gombe United, Abia Warriors, among other clubs.

He will replace Paul Aigbogun, whose time in charge of the country’s youth team was strewn with controversies and below-par showings.

Aigbogun was the long-time favourite to keep his job, but SCORENigeria has now learnt that there was a lot of pressure to make sure he was not re-appointed.

Plateau United coach Abdu Maikaba, who assisted Aigbogun last year, was also in the running for the post.