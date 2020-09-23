Ekiti Begins Training for 325 Amotekun Corps Sept 27

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Security Network Board on Wednesday said that the 325 successful candidates shortlisted out of the 3,261 applicants invited for the just concluded screening, will commence training on Sunday, September 27 and last till October 19, 2020.

The Amotekun Commander, Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), who announced this in a chat with THISDAY in Ado-Ekiti, said the 325 successful candidates are to report for training at the Ekiti State University, Ifaki-Ekiti campus on September 27.

Komolafe disclosed that registration of the successful candidates commences on same day and will last for four days.

He urged them to resume to camp within the stipulated period, warning that there would be no further registration after the cut-off date of midnight Wednesday, 30 September, 2020.

The Amotekun boss said only the successful candidates whose name appear on the Amotekun website are to come to the training camp with two white T shirts, two white PT shorts, two pairs of white canvas shoes, hand sanitizers, masks, toiletries and other items.

Komolafe, who advised the applicants to visit the Amotekun website for further details, said the screening panel adhered strictly to the requirement needed in the course of the exercise.

He explained that some of the applicants were screened out for non-provision of attestation letter from traditional rulers, physical features, tattoo marks and alteration as well as falsification of documents.

The corps commander said the exercise has been transparent with personnel from the Amotekun agency and certified security experts involved in the process.

He said that with the recruitment of the corps, the spate of insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum, urging criminal-minded elements to steer clear Ekiti or face their waterloo.

Komolafe said the recruits will be posted to strategic places across the state to work in collaboration with conventional security agencies in keeping criminal activities at bay.

He lauded Governor Kayode Fayemi for his commitment towards the provision of all necessary logistical and moral support to ensure the effective take-off of the security network.