Edo Varsity Iyamho to Commence New Academic Session on November 16

By Sunday Ehigiator

Edo University Iyamho has concluded its 2019/2020 academic session online on CANVAS LMS due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has planned to hold its post-UTME screening exercise on Thursday, September 24, 2020 for the purpose of admitting students for the 2020/2021 new academic session, which commences on November 16, 2020.

According to the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session online was in line with the university’s calendar which was hinged on the acquisition and utilization of the Canvas – Learning Management System despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edo University Iyamho is among the few universities in the world where academic activities did not shut down due to the Corona virus and this is in the belief that the university was set up to find solutions to new challenges.

The university was also commended by stakeholders in the education sector for the use of Canvas Leaning Management System which it believes will continue to serve as assurance against academic disruptions should the pandemic persist.

Established with a mandate of producing leaders of tomorrow in various fields of learning, “the university is poised to give your child that education you may be thinking of acquiring from the best universities around the world.

“The university management wishes to call on all qualified candidates who have obtained the minimum JAMB requirements for admission, including those who wrote this year’s WAEC and NECO examinations and are awaiting results to take advantage of the post-UTME exercise that has been scheduled to hold on September 24 to join the screening process as their academic dreams are assured.”

Established by the Edo State government in 2016, Edo University Iyamho has just graduated its second batch of students with the conclusion of the 2019/2020 sessional examinations recently and has scheduled the 2020/2021 academic year to commence on November 16.

The Registrar of the institution, Dr. Isoken Ogboro stated that in line with the observance of all COVID-19 protocols of the federal government, the university is fully ready to resume academic activities, but that if the pandemic continues, it will continue its academic activities on CANVAS LMS.