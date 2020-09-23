Edo Election: US Commends INEC, Security Agencies

Expresses concern over reports of violence, vote buying

By Adedayo Akinwale

The United States Government has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerian security services on the positive role they played in the just concluded Edo governorship election.

It however expressed concern over reports of some violence, vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers during the election.

The US Mission in Abuja in a statement issued Wednesday, said it recognised the critical role that Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu played in promoting peace, while also commending the civil society partners for their invaluable work in upholding democracy and accountability in this election.

It stated: “Congratulations to the people of Edo State on a credible and peaceful governorship election. We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian security services on the positive role they played in the election and commend their work in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“The United States remains concerned with reports of some violence that did emerge during the election, and by reports of vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers.

“We will continue to encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to improve the electoral process in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election.”

The US added that as a democratic partner of Nigeria, it remains committed to working together to achieving mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both countries.