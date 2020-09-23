Buhari Condoles with Fayose over Sister’s Death

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday condoled with former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, over the demise of his elder sister, Mrs. Moji Ladeji.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari prayed God to comfort Fayose on the sad loss of his sister.

Adesina also said the president condoled with the immediate family of the deceased as well as the Fayose and Ladeji’s friends, families, associates and relations, and urged them to take heart, moreso that death is the end of all mortals.

