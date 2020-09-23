Appeal Court President Sets up Edo Election Petition Tribunal

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has constituted a panel to preside over petitions arising from the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

A statement by the tribunal’s secretary, Sunday Martins, said the panel will conduct sittings at the High Court Complex, Sapele road, Benin.

“The general public is hereby put on notice that the honourable President of Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem, has established the Election Petition Tribunal secretariat and accordingly constituted a panel in respect of the governorship election conducted in Edo State,” the statement read.

“The honourable chief judge of the state, Hon. Justice E.A. Edigin, has graciously approved the use of High Court Complex (election petition court hall), Sapele road, Benin City for the tribunal exercise. The Secretariat is now open.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared the winner of the September 19 election.

Obaseki, who won 13 out of the 18 local government areas in the state, secured 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 223,619 votes.

Aggrieved candidates are expected to file their petitions within 21 days after the date of the declaration of results in line with Section 134 (1) of the Electoral Act.