Abuja Int’l Trade Fair Holds in October

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has concluded plan to host the 15th edition of the Abuja international trade fair from October 22nd to November 2nd, 2020.

With the theme: “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders,” the fair will provide a platform for sharing of trade, investment and market opportunity as well as information among businesses and stakeholders as well as foster business relationships among buyers, investors and traders.

According to the organisers, this year’s event will be observed in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force and only showcase indoor and virtual exhibitions, to make room for a controlled environment that will ensure social distancing.

In a statement issued by ACCI Media Officer, Latifat Opoola, the chamber noted that over 500 exhibitors from all sectors of the economy including agriculture, manufacturing, mining, electricity, oil and gas, tourism, textile, transport, telecommunications, financial and service sectors are expected to participate from within and outside the country.

It said an average attendance of 100,000 visitors from both Nigeria and from over 150 countries including United Kingdom, USA, UAE, India, Malasyia, and China are expected to participate both physically and virtually during the fair.

Other countries expected to participate are Saudi Arabia, Ghana, South Africa, amongst others.

The statement added: “With a team of trade professionals, we are persistent in providing a conducive trading atmosphere for our exhibitors, which will lead to the strategies and tactics needed to innovate, grow and promote businesses.”

Over the years, the Abuja international trade fair had provided the platform for international and domestic industry professionals, leading brands and SMEs to come together to transact, share market insights, cutting edge technology and expertise in an interactive environment.

