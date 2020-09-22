Obaseki Begins Thank You Tour, Says ‘I Will be Magnanimous in Victory’

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, who won Saturday’s governorship election, has said that he would be magnanimous in victory.

Speaking on The Morning Show of Arise News Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, on Tuesday, Obaseki, also said he would begin a thank you visit to all the regions of Edo state today.

He said he was truly humbled by the outcome of the election, because he had just been able to reflect on his victory adding that it could only be God.

Responding to a question on whether he would heed President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice to be magnanimous in victory, he said he would. He quickly added that if the All Progressives Congress candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, reaches out to him, he would have a conversation with him.

“This is not the first time I am contesting with Pastor Ize-Iyamu, we have a relationship, we have family relationship,” he said, noting that the APC candidate is a Pastor and he believes Ize-Iyamu will not harbor hatred in his heart.