NSE Lists Retail Investment Opportunities in Nigerian Capital Market

By Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has expressed its commitment to redefining and improving investors’ overall experience in the Nigerian capital market.

The Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, who made the commitment at the inaugural edition of the Retail Investors’ theme: ‘Capital market investing in a digital age.’

According to him, investor participation is central to the growth and sustainable development of any economy.

“The exchange is, therefore, committed to facilitating conversations that will expound on the retail investment opportunities available in the capital market and the channels through which they can be accessed.

“Today, our determination to develop the market and strengthen investor confidence has birthed a number of technology driven solutions that allow investors to conveniently trade electronically in an increasing array of product offerings that includes equities, bonds, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and other collective investment schemes(CIS).

“We will, therefore, continue to take advantage of the vast opportunities to equip existing and potential investors with the necessary skills to effectively manage and grow the financial resources at their disposal,” he said.

On his part, the Managing Director, Nigerian International Securities Limited (NISL), Mr. Laolu Martins said: “NSE has consistently pioneered far-reaching innovations within the Nigerian capital market, positively driving market integrity, boosting both investor confidence and market participation.”

He highlighted the efforts of the NISL to create wealth for investors via an appropriate mix of securities using well spelt out market research to help investors meet their financial objectives. The event also featured a presentation on the importance of Market Data in making investment decisions by the Head, Market Services, NSE, Mr. Olufemi Balogun.

As part of the efforts to make the market more accessible to all stakeholders, the NSE upgraded to its X-DataPortal.

“The revamped portal has been designed to serve as a principal source for brokers, fund managers, research analysts, other professionals and non-professional participants like students and investors to get quality real-time and reference data reports for analysis, research and reporting purposes,” the exchange said.

According to the exchange, it had shown its clear determination to ensure that investors have a better understanding and appreciation of investment products offered in the Nigerian capital market in its efforts to become Africa’s preferred exchange hub.

“The upswing in market activities in Q2:2020 is a testament to the resilience of the market as a result of concerted efforts of The Exchange. As at the end of August 2020, the NSE All Share Index had recorded an 18.9 per cent increase from its position at the end of March, 2020,” it said.

