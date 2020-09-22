Ndume Mourns Colonel Killed By Boko Haram Insurgents

Says late commander was a gallant officer

By Deji Elumoye

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has described the late Commander of the Sector 2 military command in Damboa, Borno State, Colonel Dahiru Bako, as a gallant officer who put his all into the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the National Assembly, commiserated with the family, people of Damboa, the Military command in Damboa and the Nigerian Army over the death of the fearless officer.

The former Senate Leader, in a condolence message on Tuesday morning, said the late Commander lived and led a gallant life and paid the supreme price in defence of his father land.

“He shall be surely missed and forever remembered by the people of Damboa, Borno state and the nation”, Ndume further stressed.

The ranking Senator prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased as well as ultimate victory in the fight against Boko Haram Insurgents.

Colonel Bako was wounded in an ambush by the Boko Haram insurgents while leading a patrol from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa. The wounded Commander was flown to the 7 Division hospital at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri where he passed away.