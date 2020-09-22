Julius Berger Furniture Arm Creates Virtual Showroom

By Bennett Oghifo

Julius Berger AFP, the furniture production facility of construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., has created a virtual showroom.

The virtual facility complements its exotic physical showroom at Gana and Sanusi Fafunwa streets in Abuja and Lagos respectively.

According to Head of Media Relations, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Group, Prince Moses Duku, said visitors to AFP’s state-of-the-art virtual showroom would “discover and experience an unrivalled display of furniture and interior solutions. The showrooms feature fully-operational kitchens equipped with top-end appliances, modern relaxation lounges, refined executive offices, impressive fine dining table settings, lavish bathroom vanity units and cozy bedroom solutions.”

Duku said, “AFP now displays its portfolio in a new light with an interactive VR experience tailored to meet client’s needs. “Additionally, the AFP Virtual showroom offers an exquisite showcase of modern interior design and innovative home technology concepts, a fully functional five star hotel suite and a luxury home cinema. The entire concept allows AFP the opportunity to showcase our portfolio in virtual reality giving customers the ability to discover and engage with AFP’s entire product range in the AFP’s actual showroom space. Clients can now from anywhere in the world intuitively browse AFP’s offerings, as well as explore and compare different material selections, variations and technical details.

“AFP Virtual showrooms now demonstrate actual spaces in real time, which prospective customers are able to experiment with using various designs choices in a lifelike context. By actually shifting them into a room that reflects the space customers desire to design, one can get a better idea as to how certain furniture options and designs might look when applied to their own properties.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu and its Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, in a joint video, celebrated the nation’s most iconic engineering brand as the company marks its golden jubilee as a Nigerian registered business corporation.

The year 2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of Julius Berger’s incorporation as a Nigerian company.

According to Sunmonu, while the physical celebration has reasonably been put on hold due to the advent, concerns and effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company is using the occasion to acknowledge the epoch-making milestone in the company’s history and to reflect on the meaningful contributions Julius Berger has made to Nigeria’s development.

He said: “Julius Berger has constructed some of Nigeria’s most iconic structures and demanding engineering feats; project after project, we have proven ourselves to be a reliable partner equipped with the technical knowhow and organisational edge to deliver quality solutions.”

He stated that there is no doubt that the arrival of COVID-19 to Nigeria brought on new and unexpected challenges requiring sacrifices from all as well as significant adjustments to norms. Sunmonu, however, confidently added that the disruptive pandemic “has also served as a reminder of the importance of community and the centrality of corporate responsibility to our value system as a company.”