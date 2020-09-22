Ikpeazu Calls for Vigilance as Unknown Attackers Disarm Security Agents

By Emmanuel Ugwu

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has raised the alarm over the rate at which unknown people are attacking and disarming security agents in the state, saying the ‘ugly’ development calls for heightened vigilance.

The latest incident involved two separate attacks on security agents launched by yet-to-be identified persons across the state during which the victims lost their guns, but are still alive.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said in a statement issued yesterday that the state government has received information on the said attacks with the governor promptly directing security agents to fish out the attackers and recover the lost arms.

He said the state government was doing everything possible to protect residents of the state, adding that there was need for the people to compliment the government efforts to ensure security of lives and property.

According to the commissioner, “We also wish to strongly advise individuals and corporate organisations in the state to maintain high level of vigilance, and take necessary measures to protect themselves, their customers and establishments to complement the efforts of the state government and security agents.”

Kalu further stated that parents and guardians were required to play a prominent role in sustaining security in Abia State by reining on their children/wards.

He said parents should “warn and monitor their children/wards to ensure they do not engage in criminal activities as the long arm of the law will surely catch up with anyone involved in criminal activities.”

While advising residents to report promptly all “suspicious movements and persons” to the state police command for necessary action, the information commissioner said: “Law-abiding citizens should go about their normal duties as the government has activated all necessary security protocols to protect lives and property of all residents of the state.”