Guber Poll: Ondo Residents Ready to Emulate Edo, Says Jegede

By James Sowole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in October 10, 2020, election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has stated that the people of Ondo State are ready to emulate the people of Edo State to reject the poor leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state.

Jegede, who expressed delight on the victory of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in last Saturday’s election in the state, said the result of the election was a manifestation of the people’s conviction that the PDP is the credible alternative that can provide good governance for the people.

The PDP candidate in a statement said Obaseki’s victory symbolises Nigerians’ disenchantment with the ensuing poor leadership under the APC government and their conviction that a PDP government is the credible alternative.

He said the PDP is a political party that institutionalises inclusive democracy, which gives equal opportunities to party members, as against the dominance of a cabal of political godfathers.

Jegede said: “Obaseki is now vindicated, having taken a bold step in coming over to the PDP, a political party that cherishes the masses, that is grassroots-oriented, and does not pander to godfatherism.

“We rejoice with him and the government and good people of Edo State for this unequivocal rejection of the slave masters through the sanctity of the vote.”

The Ondo State PDP candidate also said, like their Edo neighbours, voters in Ondo State were fully prepared to exercise their inalienable rights to determine who governs the state on October 10.

“What has taken place in Edo State thus beckons on our good people of Ondo State to bear their destiny in their hands, by similarly rejecting these feudal lords posing as democratic leaders, and elect the PDP in the October 10 governorship election.

“Our people should, in unison, make their choice known through the coming election, that they choose good governance and reject bad leadership,” Jegede admonished.

He, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the relevant security agencies to discharge their duties creditably for the good of democracy.