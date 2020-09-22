Group Honours Senator Akpan

A Group, FDN Projects has nominated the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Bassey Akpan for an award over his legislative role in the oil and gas industry.

The nomination was contained in a statement issued by the group and signed by its president, Alexander Ajagbonna.

It said the decision to honour Akpan as the, ‘Most Outstanding Senator’ in Nigeria was in recognition of his legislative engagements that have resulted in the transformation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The award ceremony which will hold on October 14, in Abuja, according to the statement would commemorate the 2020 Democracy Heroes Award (DHA).

Akpan , a PDP senator is the senate committee chairman, petroleum resources (upstream).

The senator will be honoured alongside other eminent Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to the development of the nation.

The Democracy Heroes Award is an initiative of FDN Projects, which was launched over seven years ago.

The award is to, “recognise, honour and celebrate men and women who have contributed to the development of the nation and have manifested leadership style that distinguish them from ordinary citizens and politicians”.

According to the organisers, the recipients are given these awards, “in recognition of their courageous actions and exemplary leadership who have used their public offices as a key instrument to better the lives of many.”

The group said Senator Akpan won the most votes of Nigerians for the award indicating that the 2020 most outstanding governor will also be honoured.

Past recipients of the DHA include former Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

The award on Akpan was specifically in recognition of his patriotic and exemplary role he played in resolving the age-long cost dispute between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and Chevron Nigeria Limited.