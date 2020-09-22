Boboski’s Gang Members Get 14-day Ultimatum to Surrender Weapons

The Police in Rivers State have issued a two-week ultimatum to all gang members of the late kidnapper and armed robber, Honest Diigbara, popularly known as Boboski, to surrender their weapons.

The police also urged friends and associates of the late notorious gang leader in the ogoni axis of the state to report to the nearest police station.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bori, Khana Local Government Area, Bako Amgbashim, and his Kpor, Gokana LGA counterpart, Bleise Etete, gave the order during a town hall meeting with the people of Nweol in Gokana LGA of the state.

Similarly, the police also handed a 24-hour ultimatum to two notorious cultists, Alex Anange and Lawrence Naawin, to report to the office of the DPO in Kpor or risk being declared wanted.

“We are committed to ending cultism and all forms of criminality in Ogoni. All those who are members of Boboski’s gang and his friends have been warned.

“We will come after you because there is no hiding place for the wicked. Let them surrender their arms within the 14-day window or face the full wrath of the law,” Amgbashim stated.

The police boss also warned the people of Nweol community to refrain from accommodating unknown persons.

“If you accommodate anyone that is not from Nweol and you are not comfortable with his movements or you don’t know his occupation, you better chase him out, otherwise we (police) will arrest you.

“We are not spirits to be manifesting ourselves everywhere. Tell the parents of Alex and Lawrence and all their people to immediately file down to the police station and see the DPO,” he added.