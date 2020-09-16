Railway Crossing: FRSC Cautions Motorists against Impatience

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State has cautioned motorists against impatience and rush at various railway level crossings in the state to forestall unnecessary crashes involving trains and vehicles.

The Lagos Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide gave this caution in a statement on Monday in Lagos signed by the Sector Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, following the crash between a train and a passenger vehicle at PWD level crossing.

He said motorists should note that the federal government in recent times is embracing the multi-modal means of transportation with the construction of railway tracks that interface with the road which should be applauded.

He said: “Therefore, motorists are enjoined to be mindful of railway level crossing where trains uses to connect with road network.”

Ogungbemide , who decried the crash, said motorists should always know that trains have the right of way at all level crossings.

“The incident where a train collided with a passenger motor was most unfortunate, regrettable and saddened. It was published last week that Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Trains would commence today which was well published, we expect all motorists should live in this consciousness.”

He stressed that motorists should always obey traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary injuries and fatalities.

“We need patience because a moving trains cannot be put to a halt immediately. So, road users including pedestrians must wait for train to pass.

“We sincerely condole with the families of the deceased and wish the injured quick recovery,” Ogungbemide said.

The sector commander cautioned all motorists to always avoid distracted driving like phone use while driving and excessive speed.