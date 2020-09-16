Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 90 to 56,478

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 90 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 56,478 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It also recorded five COVID-19 related deaths within the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 1,083 to 1,088 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 33 new cases; Plateau, 27; Kaduna, 17; Ogun, six; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), four; while Anambra, Ekiti and Nasarawa recorded one case each.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 56,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 44,430 patients have been discharged, while 1,088 persons have died.”