Kidnappers Kill DSS Officer in Katsina after Collecting N5m Ransom

Repentant bandits surrender 700 firearms

By Francis Sardauna

A 33-year-old operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa, has been killed by his suspected abductors after receiving the sum of N5 million as ransom.

The deceased, who until his death, worked with the intelligence department of the service in Abuja, was kidnapped on Saturday at his residence behind the Federal Secretariat in Katsina metropolis.

Bindawa alongside his four-year-old son, according to credible family sources, were in Katsina to spend the weekend with their relatives when the gory incident occurred.

The assailants in a commando-style operation, stormed the residence of the victim at about 10.30p.m and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A family member, who craved anonymity, told THISDAY yesterday that the hoodlums demanded a ransom barely 48 hours after his abduction.

The source said the kidnappers earlier demanded N13 million as ransom, but after negotiations, they agreed to collect N5 million for his freedom.

He said: “He was about entering his residence behind the Federal Secretariat on Saturday night at about 10.30p.m after returning from our family house when the kidnappers forcefully removed him from his car after beating his security guard to comma. We reported the incident to Batagarawa police station but nothing was done.

“On Sunday, the kidnappers called through his phone line and demanded N13 million as ransom before they will release him, but after a series of pleading and negotiations they agreed to N5 million and said we should meet them in Charanchi and give them the money.

“We took the N5 million to them on Sunday in Charanchi as negotiated. After the payment, they said we should go and receive him in Kurfi town on Monday morning. But when we reached there, we met his dead body with multiple gunshots on his head, ears and back. We buried him yesterday (Monday).”

The Katsina State Police Command was yet to respond to inquiries as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the state government has recovered over 700 firearms from repentant bandits and herders in the ongoing onslaughts against the marauding hoodlums unleashing mayhem in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa stated this yesterday in a chat with journalists at the Government House.

He said the weapons were recovered by the committee on dialogue and amnesty under his chairmanship and handed over to relevant security agencies for destruction.

“During the amnesty programme, repentant bandits, herders and cattle rustlers voluntarily surrendered over 700 firearms, which were duly received, assessed and certified by the Army and compensated by the state government,” Inuwa said.

He explained that 34,148 rustled cows and other domestic animals have been returned to the rightful owners through the diligent efforts of the amnesty committee members.